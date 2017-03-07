Radio documentary – centered in Oliver – to be broadcast this week

Salut, I did a radio doc for the NCRA and the Rendez-Vous de la Francophonie, through Peach City Radio… It is called…;
23 Juin, 23rd of June, 2016, Oliver Pickers Appreciation Day…
Thought that some of your audience would like maybe to hear this…
This show is about the Francophone migrant workers impact on the small farming community of Oliver, nestle in the Okanagan Valley, the southern part, and some individuals, from both communities, that came together to create an Appreciation Day for Pickers …
It will broadcast this week on Tuesday at 5 PM, and repeat on Thursday at 9 PM… You can listen here…
http://www.peachcityradio.org/
Some local voices are featured, Shyvano Joly, Lydia Frederick, Greg Norton, Sidney and Marie-Ève Ruhland (Sid Ruined), Ron Hovanes (mayor of Oliver), Caroline Alarie, Lionel Doherty (Oliver Chronicle), and Carol Sheridan (parks and rec Oliver)…
If you miss it this week, it will eventually be on a podcast on our website later…
