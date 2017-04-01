Aliens visit Baldy for cardboard crash

Cardboard Box Race

The rules are cardboard and tape only, and there is a rider when the entry heads down the hill. There was everything from an ambulance to a dinosaur in the race Saturday afternoon at Baldy. Sunday is the last day of the season, and the Slush Cup is at 1:00 pm. Contestants do their best to ski across a manmade pond without getting soaked.

The dinosaurs – aliens from Oliver – grandchildren of Tom Zeeman

Winnebago – staff entry

Thanks to Sam for the humour or was it Randall?