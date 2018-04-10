R we controlling the geese – too well ?

2,500 birds – this all ???

Our rate of increase is zero.

“This is remarkable,” said Kate Hagmeier, Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program co-ordinator states.

“The 2017 12th annual population report from the Canadian Wildlife Service shows that elsewhere in B.C., the goose population is increasing at a rate of 16 per cent.

Thankfully, this is not occurring in the Valley where over 11,000 geese have been humanely prevented from entering the population, in addition to their generations of offspring, through addling.”

Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program, the nesting geese targeted are not native to the region. They are hybrid offspring of several different subspecies of Canada geese that were introduced in the 1960’s and 70’s. Canada geese from elsewhere in Canada and the U.S. were translocated to the Valley as part of managed introduction program.

The program is a partnership Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, City of Penticton, Town of Osoyoos, Town of Oliver, District of Summerland and other areas in the region.