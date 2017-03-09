R U on the Handy List

This is a list of handy persons who have contacted ODN – those with websites noted are customers of Oliver Daily News.

Being well known is not a perquisite however – ‘caveat emptor’ as no guarantee/recommendation is implied

***

Mike Bannon – 250-689-1568

Residential or commercial junk removal/small moves

bannonshaulaway@gmail.com

Brad Bashforth – 250-535-0002

Exterior stucco. Skilled other aspects of construction

bradbashforth@yahoo.com

Tim Gould – 250-485-4730

Plumbing and Heating – Installation, Maintenance, Repair

tim@amaraph.com

Gerry Plante – 250-498-2719

Design, Renovations, Custom Cabinets

plante@vip.net

Joseph (Joey) Schweitzer – 250-485-8627

roofing and renovations – everything from the ground up

judymschweitzer@gmail.com

Daniel Aguilera – 250-689-1947

Building Maintenance, painting, drywall, plumbing, wiring, cables, LED, appliance repairs

janned_prod@yahoo.ca

Brent Lines – 250-498-4326

Wildflower Handyman Services interior/exterior work, repairs/renos, yard work, landscaping, dump runs

brent.lines1963@gmail.com

Doug Osmond – 250-689-2157

Builder, grade beams, deck repair, fences, minor home renos, concrete, sidewalks, patios

tapefuse2010@hotmail.com

Mathew Ridgeway – 778-228-0054

Journeyman Welder -mobile/custom fabrication, maintenance and troubleshooting

ridgewaymathew@gmail.com

Wayne Arnold – 250-483-4062

Semi-retired carpenter – Plumbing and electrical repairman no job too small

waytowayne@hotmail.com

Joe Heyden – 778-931-0964

Retired plumber and electronics technician available

rjvande@gmail.com

Kyle Martin – 250-689-0428

I operate Handyman Ninja, kitchens, countertops, landscaping, dump runs and more

jadenq@live.com

Bob Golosky – 250-498-9576

All your landscaping needs, bobcat service and dumptrailer for hauling

golosky7@telus.net

Russell Work – 250-498-4350

Weddings and Celebrations of Life – building a digital slide show presentation

r_work@telus.net

Larry Thompson – 778-439-2290

Light welding and repairs .

larryal@telus.net

Dean Shaw ( 1-250-800-0263 )

Journeyman painter also doing repairs and maintenance. I have more than 30 years experience

cathietheshaw@gmail. com

Dean Malmberg – 250-498-4506

Argon Electrical and Solar Services Inc.

Complete Electrical Services residential and commercial. PV Solar installations and power efficiency upgrades.

dean@argonelectrical.ca

