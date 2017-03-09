R U on the Handy List

This is a list of handy persons who have contacted ODN – those with websites noted are customers of Oliver Daily News.
Mike Bannon – 250-689-1568
Residential or commercial junk removal/small moves
bannonshaulaway@gmail.com
Brad Bashforth – 250-535-0002
Exterior stucco. Skilled other aspects of construction
bradbashforth@yahoo.com
Tim Gould – 250-485-4730
Plumbing and Heating – Installation, Maintenance, Repair
tim@amaraph.com
Gerry Plante – 250-498-2719
Design, Renovations, Custom Cabinets
plante@vip.net
Joseph (Joey) Schweitzer – 250-485-8627
roofing and renovations – everything from the ground up
judymschweitzer@gmail.com
Daniel Aguilera – 250-689-1947
Building Maintenance, painting, drywall, plumbing, wiring, cables, LED, appliance repairs
janned_prod@yahoo.ca
Brent Lines – 250-498-4326
Wildflower Handyman Services interior/exterior work, repairs/renos, yard work, landscaping, dump runs
brent.lines1963@gmail.com
Doug Osmond – 250-689-2157
Builder, grade beams, deck repair, fences, minor home renos, concrete, sidewalks, patios
tapefuse2010@hotmail.com
Mathew Ridgeway – 778-228-0054
Journeyman Welder -mobile/custom fabrication, maintenance and troubleshooting
ridgewaymathew@gmail.com
Wayne Arnold – 250-483-4062
Semi-retired carpenter – Plumbing and electrical repairman no job too small
waytowayne@hotmail.com
Joe Heyden – 778-931-0964
Retired plumber and electronics technician available
rjvande@gmail.com
Kyle Martin – 250-689-0428
I operate Handyman Ninja, kitchens, countertops, landscaping, dump runs and more
jadenq@live.com
Bob Golosky – 250-498-9576
All your landscaping needs, bobcat service and dumptrailer for hauling
golosky7@telus.net
Newstart Web Page
Russell Work – 250-498-4350
Weddings and Celebrations of Life – building a digital slide show presentation
r_work@telus.net
Larry Thompson – 778-439-2290
Light welding and repairs .
larryal@telus.net
Dean Shaw ( 1-250-800-0263 )
Journeyman painter also doing repairs and maintenance. I have more than 30 years experience
cathietheshaw@gmail. com
Dean Malmberg – 250-498-4506
Argon Electrical and Solar Services Inc.
Complete Electrical Services residential and commercial. PV Solar installations and power efficiency upgrades.
dean@argonelectrical.ca
Argon Web Page
