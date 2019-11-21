R.I.P. Walter Krause

On Saturday November 16, 2019 Mr. Walter Krause of Oliver passed away peacefully at McKinney Place at the age of 97 years.

Walter was predeceased by his wife Anne in 1987. His siblings Sam Krause, Art Krause, Pauline Bagg, Ted Krause, Clara Tomlin, Manny Krause, Ernie Krause, Linda Benko, Alice Townsend and Hilda Shannon.

He is survived by his sisters Jean Boisclair and Connie Davies.

His step-daughters, Judy Lopushinsky and Bev Roy as well as step-son Bob Jeglum. Granddaughters Lana Goodwin and Diana Stajduhar along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Walter’s employment years in Oliver included orchard work, Surveying and maintenance at the Osoyoos Packinghouse.

During his vacation time he loved camping and fishing at nearby lakes.

He served in the Canadian Army for a time and his memberships over the years included the Elks, S.O. Sportsmen Association and playing in a band at the Oliver Senior’s Centre and at numerous social gatherings.

Walter loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and target and trap shooting winning many awards.

Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday November 23rd at the Oliver Cemetery. A celebration of life reception lunch will be held afterwards at the Oliver Elks Hall.