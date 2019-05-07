Quote of the week

” ……I’m not sure it’s that helpful because if the names of victims aren’t made public then it’s really neighbourhood gossip and social media that might fill in some erroneous information and I don’t think that’s really what the public needs”…

New RCMP privacy (publication of names) policy affects small communities the most

In small communities where tragedies tend to have the most impact, people are trying to figure out what’s at stake.

Community newspapers arguably have the most to lose.

“While I do understand that privacy laws have to be followed, I’m not sure it’s that helpful because if the names of victims aren’t made public then it’s really neighbourhood gossip and social media that might fill in some erroneous information and I don’t think that’s really what the public needs at a time like this,” said Dave Stephens, news director at Lighthouse Now.

“They need to know who has been involved, what family members might need their support and it’s unfortunate that information isn’t made available in a timely manner.”

The privacy act has been in place for some time and only in recent months was the privacy act used as the excuse for not releasing names.

Source: CBC