Quote of the week

Words of Wayne Belleville of Oliver

“I had been shot, laying in the dirt and he (Ron Tenecyke) drove off and the thought running through my mind was ‘Holy shit, I’m not going to survive this.”

“I would love for there to be a day that I don’t think of that asshole,” laughed Belleville. “That’s what I’m working on, I have no intention of visiting him and he has nothing to tell me that I want to hear. He can rot in there, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen to him.”

Ron Tenecyke appeared today in provincial court at Penticton via video from Kent Federal Prison in Aggaziz on a new charge of sending a letter to a victim.

The charge should actually be laid with the Canadian Federal Corrections Service which appears to only protect its own interests.

