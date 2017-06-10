Quote of the week

Shaun Reimer stresses that had the constant rain of this spring not materialized, the Okanagan could be looking at drought conditions right now, which bring environmental and economic impacts of their own.

“When we decide to make those changes, we are trying to strike a balance, because there are many years that this could have been a completely different situation,” he said.

Reimer is a staff member of the Ministry of the Environment, Penticton

Publisher’s comment: The rain might have increased snow pack (pillow) at high elevation but lake level could have been let down to minimum levels. It obviously was not.

Talk of drought in this area is actually beyond belief. When Mayors of Okanagan cities were out sandbagging with residents – Okanagan Basin Water Board wanted discussions with civic leaders on water restrictions.

“Give your head a shake”

Parts of the Okanagan are actually desert in nature. The 2015 drought on Vancouver Island and on the adjacent mainland – did NOT materialize in the Okanagan.

Records indicates high levels of water supply for agriculture and aquifers for drinking water.

FEAR is the number one persuasion used by those who know not what they are talking about.