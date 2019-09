BC Jobs, Trade and Technology Minister Bruce Ralston said an inquiry by BCUC found information that was “very significant” and showed that price gouging does exist in auto gas costs at the pump.

The provincial government-commissioned gas-pricing inquiry undertaken by a B.C. Utilities Commission panel found there is an unexplained difference in wholesale gas prices of 13 cents a litre in Metro Vancouver with the U.S. Pacific Northwest market that helps set prices in the province.