Quote of the week

“I have no words,” she wrote.

The victim’s mother, Carol de Delley

22-year-old Tim McLean – hardly mentioned in press release.

***

WINNIPEG – A schizophrenic man who was found not criminally responsible for beheading and cannibalizing a fellow passenger on a Greyhound bus was granted an absolute discharge March 3.

That means he will no longer be subject to any conditions or monitoring to ensure he takes his medication.

Manitoba’s Criminal Code Review Board granted a request from Will Baker’s lawyer to give Baker his full freedom, nine years after the brutal stabbing that horrified passengers.

The board “is of the opinion that the weight of evidence does not substantiate that Baker poses a significant threat to the safety of the public,” the written decision read in part.

Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, was initially kept in a secure wing of a psychiatric hospital. He was granted more freedom and privileges every year at his review board hearings, starting with escorted walks on the hospital grounds.

His doctors described him as a model patient who had not been treated for schizophrenia at the time of his attack. After his arrest and placement at the hospital, he responded well to medication and understood that he must continue to take it to keep his illness at bay, they said.