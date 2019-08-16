Quotable Quotes – who ?

- “Air pollution is the smell of money”
- “If I’m lying, it’s only because I’m telling the truth”
- As a minister both of a church and of the crown, he saw his duty to keep the highways “in such shape that motorists will avoid the language which would deny them access to the highway to heaven”
- Speaking of unions, in 1959 in the Legislature: “We don’t need any Hoffas or gangsterism in this province”.
- “They talk of Roman roads in Europe but they don’t compare to ” the answer” roads in British Columbia.”
Comments
kyle fossett says
The grandfather of the owner of Denny’s and the Dallas Stars.
Stan Marshall says
Phil Garlardi
Shirley Stuible says
Gaglardi?
Torrey Allen says
Flying Phil Gaglardi