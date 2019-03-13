Quilts of Valour – project completion

***

In support of a nationwide initiative, the Double O Quilters (and friends) of Oliver recently completed six (6) Quilts of Valor.

Guild members are pictured here.

These quilts will be delivered to representatives of Veteran’s Affairs in Penticton and then given to veterans who are ill or injured as a result of their service to Canada.

A worthy endeavour indeed.

In January a work bee was held to create several quilts which involves assembling blocks created into quilt tops and layering tops, batting and backing. The Guild has members that come from Penticton to Osoyoos. These quilts will be given to ill or injured servicemen and women in the South Okanagan.

Submitted by Shirley Cade