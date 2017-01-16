Q and A with Colleen Ross – new NDP candidate

Q: Happy?

A: Very, a positive result, a clear victory

Q: What did you do immediately after the Sunday meeting?

A: I was invited into the home of a local farmer with a group of his friends, MLA Harry Bains and others – a frank discussion on farming issues in the Okanagan. I am a farmer, they were clearly impressed with my knowledge of the business of farming and the issues we all face.

Q: Are you prepared?

A: Now that the membership has voted and the decision has been made – it is time to organize: manpower and resources. I do not have the war chest that the Liberals have. We will most likely have two offices one in Grand Forks and one in Oliver with a third a mobile facility moving from town to hamlet and all points in between. It is a large riding from Tulameen, to Apex, to Kaleden, to Big White and the Boundary country.

Q: Issues?

A: Site C Dam, Kinder Morgan pipeline, and the method of the Liberals in funding school districts and municipalities at the last moment for political gain. I sincerely believe Premier Christy Clark and the Liberals are out of step with the people of BC on the mega projects in the news lately.

From Castanet

Ross says an NDP government will “bring the money to the municipalities in a timely fashion, instead of making our communities political pawns.”

Ross takes a firm stance on long-called-for national park in the riding, stating 70 per cent of the area residents want it.

“Under the NDP, we are going to have a national park in the Boundary-Similkameen. It’s going to happen, we don’t need more negotiation and we need to quit dragging our feet on it.”

While Penticton Councillor Tarik Sayeed says he will hold on his council seat if he manages to defeat Dan Ashton in the Penticton riding, Ross says she will step down in Grand Forks if she wins in May.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to hold two elected seats,” she said.