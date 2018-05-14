Putting some muscle in the NO Mussel campaign

The B.C. government has announced stable, annual funding – with buy-in from industry – for the Invasive Mussel Defence Program, which checks incoming boats for the presence of the pests.

“It is imperative that we keep these destructive species out of our province, and not allow them to threaten our vibrant B.C. waterways,” Environment Minister George Heyman said in a press release Saturday.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service runs the boat inspection stations at 12 land entry points to the province.

Last year, 35,500 watercraft were inspected.

The program this year will be funded by $1.95 million from the province, $1.25 million from BC Hydro and $250,000 each from Columbia Basin Trust, Columbia Power and Fortis BC.

A report prepared for the Okanagan Basin Water Board estimated the cost of dealing with an infestation in this region at $40 million in the first year alone.