Public meeting Wednesday on SOGH Renovations

A slide show, a few speeches, a question and answer session – all put on by the SOS Medical Foundation which is contributing $280 thousand dollars as an add on to a government project of fixing the ER at the Oliver Hospital

Speaking above is Carey Bornn – Executive Director of the Foundation.

Questions centred in on staff levels of doctors, wait times in Emerg….

No doctors were in the house today. Carl Meadows of IHA said once the renovations are complete he is confident that more doctors will desire to serve in the SOGH ER. He was asked about fee schedules but stated only that Doctors in Penticton are paid a salary and those in more rural areas – compensated on a fee for service basis. A couple of comments from the public about how waiting is onerous in a triage system where the patient in the most need gets attention and others no matter when they arrived may have to wait for hours. The assembled also praised the nurses and staff at the hospital for their care. Acute care manager Sara Evans explained all the changes which centred in on better integration of waiting rooms – one common area for admissions, ER and lab registration with less foot steps for those in need.

Nurse Theresa Fortune was the main speaker on the short video about the changes in the hospital.

Only the Mayor of Osoyoos attended. No Mayor of Oliver, No chair of the Regional Hospital District nor any council members from Osoyoos or Oliver.