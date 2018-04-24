Public Meeting on Flooding in Area C

AREA C FLOODING & PARK RILL CREEK WATERSHED PUBLIC INFORMATION EVENT

The Regional District, Emergency Operations Centre, along with representatives from the Province and other organizations, will be hosting an informational meeting regarding the flooding and Park Rill Creek watershed on Wednesday, April 25th at 6:30pm at the Oliver Community Centre.

This event is open to the public and media:

Flooding & Park Rill Creek Watershed Public Information Meeting

Date: Wednesday, April 25th, 2018

Time: 6:30PM

Location: Oliver Community Centre

6359 Park Drive, Oliver

Residents can expect to receive updates on the flooding, information on the protection plan for Park Rill Creek watershed, information on the different support agencies such as Emergency Social Services (ESS), and Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) as well as information from other agencies.