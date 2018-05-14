Public Meeting on flood situations – Tuesday in Osoyoos

Osoyoos
Public Info Meeting
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 @ 6:30pm
Sonora Community Centre
Public Info Meeting
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 @ 6:30pm
Sonora Community Centre
The Town of Osoyoos, Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen, Emergency Operations Centre, along with representatives from the Province will be hosting an informational meeting regarding the flooding currently unfolding on Tuesday, May 15 at 6:30 pm at the Sonora Community Centre.
Photographs submitted by Roger Richardson
Leave a Reply