Public Meeting on flood situations – Tuesday in Osoyoos

Osoyoos

Public Info Meeting

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 @ 6:30pm

Sonora Community Centre

The Town of Osoyoos, Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen, Emergency Operations Centre, along with representatives from the Province will be hosting an informational meeting regarding the flooding currently unfolding on Tuesday, May 15 at 6:30 pm at the Sonora Community Centre.

Photographs submitted by Roger Richardson