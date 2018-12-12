Public input requested – National Park – gear up folks

,

Let’s talk South Okanagan-Similkameen – Public Consultation

Parks Canada invites Canadians to discuss the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen until February 28, 2019. Participate now.
During this public consultation, Parks Canada is seeking input on:

  1. The current proposed boundary
  2. Key aspects regarding management of the lands

By taking part in this formal process, you will ensure that your voice is heard by Parks Canada. Participate now and let’s talk about the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen!

Site URL: https://letstalksouthokanagansimilkameen.ca/

Parks Canada

Sarah Boyle, M.Sc., P. Biol
Project Manager
South Okanagan – Similkameen
Protected Areas Establishment Branch

