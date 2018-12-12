Public input requested – National Park – gear up folks

Let’s talk South Okanagan-Similkameen – Public Consultation
Parks Canada invites Canadians to discuss the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen until February 28, 2019. Participate now.
During this public consultation, Parks Canada is seeking input on:
- The current proposed boundary
- Key aspects regarding management of the lands
By taking part in this formal process, you will ensure that your voice is heard by Parks Canada. Participate now and let’s talk about the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen!
Parks Canada
Sarah Boyle, M.Sc., P. Biol
Project Manager
South Okanagan – Similkameen
Protected Areas Establishment Branch
