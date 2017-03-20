Protect Osoyoos Lake

On Saturday, April 1, volunteers from the Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society and concerned local residents will begin the process of attaching “Protect our Lake – Pitch In” decals on garbage cans in key areas of the town.

“We are committed to protecting and preserving Osoyoos Lake through public education and monitoring the lake’s waters in five regions through the summer months,” explains Society past president, Birgit Arnstein. “We anticipate that placing the decals on highly visible trash containers in the downtown will help promote awareness about keeping our lake as pristine as possible.”

Arnstein also pointed out that the society will be placing large ‘Protect Our Lake’ banners on street lighting poles as well as a large banner across Main Street. OLWQS will also be distributing ‘rack cards’ with the same messaging to travel and tourism outlets in the south Okanagan.

Volunteers will muster on Saturday, April 1 at 1:00 PM at the Osoyoos Sailing Club (weather permitting). They will then be armed with supplies to clean the refuse containers and apply the decals which say “Protect our Lake – Pitch In”.

Adds Arnstein, “We hope to apply our decals to all the trash containers along Lions Park, Osoyoos Marina, Sailing Club, White Sands Walkway, Gyro Beach, Watermark Beach Resort Walkway, Pioneer Walkway, Cottonwood Beach, Safari Beach and Lakeshore Drive.