2017 Property Assessments

The new updated property assessments for 2017 will be released on January 3, 2017.

2017 Assessment Notices will be mailed to property owners during the first week of January. Property assessments will be based on market values as of July 1, 2016.

A 1000 sq. ft. town home built 1993 in Oliver is up $34,600 over last year (more than 18%)