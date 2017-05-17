Properties at Twin Lakes threatened – RDOS flood update

Conditions continue to create additional localized flooding for areas throughout the Regional District. Even though some rivers and lakes appear ‘stabilized’ it is still important for property owners in flood prone areas to remain alert and prepared. Those with sandbags already in place are asked not to remove them as warmer weather is predicted. This will affect inflows to lakes, rivers and creeks as mountain snow packs melt. Environment Canada and the Provincial authorities expect water levels to slowly begin rising again over the next few days and to continue for the next few weeks. The Regional District continues to maintain sand and sand bags locations throughout the region.

Lake Okanagan is 23 cm (9″) over full pool. Property owners in close proximity to the water’s edge should continue to assess and respond to the need for proactive measure to protect structures.



BOIL WATER ADVISORIES AND NOTICES:

Electoral Area D – Twin Lakes – a boil water notice has been issued by Interior Health

Electoral Area E – Naramata – a boil water notice is still in effect for all users due to turbidity in Lake Okanagan

Electoral Area F – Sage Mesa – a boil water advisory is in effect for all users due to increase in turbidity in Lake Okanagan.

AREAS OF CONCERN:

Electoral Area ‘A’ – (Rural Osoyoos)

Local residences are sand bagging as needed.

Electoral Area ‘B’ – (Similkameen, Cawston)

Cawston – localized flooding issues continue, with several properties being affected.

Electoral Area ‘C’ – (Rural Oliver)

Abnormally high waters are affecting many properties in the Area.

Testalinda Creek – shoring work with heavy equipment has been completed. An Evacuation Alert remains in place due to possible slope instability. The Province is monitoring the situation and residents need to be prepared to evacuate if required.

Road 9 and Road 5 – have areas of localized flooding. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure are monitoring roadways in the area.

Electoral Area ‘D’ – (East and west side Skaha Lake, Kaleden, Twin Lakes, Okanagan Falls)

Twin Lakes – water levels continue to rise threatening properties

Vaseaux Lake – the lake is quite small and is proportionately affected by up and downstream lake and river levels. Sand and sandbags have been delivered to a location on Sundial Rd.

Electoral Area ‘E’ (Naramata, Glenfir, Indian Rock)

Chute Creek flooding has caused several roads to become impassable until water levels recede. The KVR Trail along that stretch is also compromised and difficult to use.

Glenfir Road – Glenfir road is open. A temporary bridge has been installed. Road repairs will not take place until water levels recede.

Chute Lake Road – the road is closed, barricades will remain in place until the road is repaired.

Electoral Area ‘F’ (West Bench, Sage Mesa, Faulder, rural Summerland)

Faulder – localized flooding along Fish Lake Rd. continues and water levels have dropped. However these levels may begin to rise again with current precipitation amounts and warmer weather.

Electoral Area ‘G’– (Rural Keremeos, Hedly, Olalla and parts of the Similkameen)

Local residences are sand bagging as needed.

Electoral Area ‘H’ – (Rural Princeton, Similkameen, Tulameen, Osprey Lakes, Missezula)

Erris and Hayes areas (near Osprey Lake) – RDOS has delivered sand bags to both Erris and Hayes Fire departments.

Summerland:

Trout Creek – showing signs of debris flow at the mouth of Trout Creek as it enters Lake Okanagan; caution is advised in this area

Eneas Creek – water is running at high levels-residents are advised to be cautious along the creekside.