Osoyoos RCMP has a full-time permanent area commander.

Sgt. Jason Bayda was promoted into the position last week after serving as the detachment’s interim commander since May 2016.

He assumed the interim role after detachment OIC was off due to an accident.

Sgt. Bayda, a 16-year member, had served in Nanaimo and Lytton before coming to Osoyoos.

“It’s humbling but it’s also very gratifying to know what you’re doing is being recognized,” he said of the promotion.