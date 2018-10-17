Promised predictions

We will be commenting on races within the RDOS

Rural Areas Directors

Acclaimed….or to be elected

A. Mark Pendergraft Osoyoos

B. George Bush Cawston

C. Rick Knodel Oliver

D. Ron Obirek Skaha East/Ok Falls – new area

I. Toss up – Skaha West/Kaleden – new area

E. Karla Kozakevich Naramata

F. Toss up – West Bench/Faulder

G. Toss up – Olalla/Hedley

H. Bob Coyne Princeton

* Toss up – many candidates not well known

Mayors in RDOS

Summerland – Toni Boot

Penticton – John Vassilaki

Oliver – Ron Hovanes

Osoyoos – Sue McKortoff

Keremeos – Manfred Bauer

Princeton – Frank Armitage

Local

School Trustees Osoyoos

Casey Brouwer and Brenda Dorosz

Osoyoos Council

Jim King

C .J. Rhodes

Myers Bennett

4th person one of three women running

Oliver Council

Tough one to call – 4 incumbents 2 men 2 women

Two challengers with youth and energy

Regular Council

Veintimilla

Schwartzenberger

Mattes

Grice

Water Councillors

Machial

Sidhu

Vote as you please – please vote. October 20th