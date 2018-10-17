Promised predictions

We will be commenting on races within the RDOS

Rural Areas Directors

Acclaimed….or to be elected

A. Mark Pendergraft Osoyoos
B. George Bush Cawston
C. Rick Knodel Oliver
D. Ron Obirek Skaha East/Ok Falls – new area
I.  Toss up – Skaha West/Kaleden – new area
E. Karla Kozakevich Naramata
F. Toss up – West Bench/Faulder
G. Toss up – Olalla/Hedley
H. Bob Coyne Princeton

* Toss up – many candidates not well known

Mayors in RDOS

Summerland – Toni Boot
Penticton – John Vassilaki
Oliver – Ron Hovanes
Osoyoos – Sue McKortoff
Keremeos – Manfred Bauer
Princeton – Frank Armitage

Local
School Trustees Osoyoos
Casey Brouwer and Brenda Dorosz

Osoyoos Council

Jim King
C .J. Rhodes
Myers Bennett
4th person one of three women running

Oliver Council

Tough one to call – 4 incumbents 2 men 2 women
Two challengers with youth and energy

Regular Council
Veintimilla
Schwartzenberger
Mattes
Grice

Water Councillors
Machial
Sidhu

Vote as you please – please vote. October 20th

