Promised predictions

We will be commenting on races within the RDOS
Rural Areas Directors
Acclaimed….or to be elected
A. Mark Pendergraft Osoyoos
B. George Bush Cawston
C. Rick Knodel Oliver
D. Ron Obirek Skaha East/Ok Falls – new area
I. Toss up – Skaha West/Kaleden – new area
E. Karla Kozakevich Naramata
F. Toss up – West Bench/Faulder
G. Toss up – Olalla/Hedley
H. Bob Coyne Princeton
* Toss up – many candidates not well known
Mayors in RDOS
Summerland – Toni Boot
Penticton – John Vassilaki
Oliver – Ron Hovanes
Osoyoos – Sue McKortoff
Keremeos – Manfred Bauer
Princeton – Frank Armitage
Local
School Trustees Osoyoos
Casey Brouwer and Brenda Dorosz
Osoyoos Council
Jim King
C .J. Rhodes
Myers Bennett
4th person one of three women running
Oliver Council
Tough one to call – 4 incumbents 2 men 2 women
Two challengers with youth and energy
Regular Council
Veintimilla
Schwartzenberger
Mattes
Grice
Water Councillors
Machial
Sidhu
Vote as you please – please vote. October 20th
Leave a Reply