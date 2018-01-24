Prolific offender nabbed in Oliver

On Tuesday January 23rd Oliver RCMP received a report of a stolen F350 from the 300 block of Riesling Place in Oliver. The truck was stolen in the early morning hours between 1:00 am and 6:00 am. Oliver members conducted patrols and located the stolen vehicle parked at a residence in Oliver.

A male was observed getting into the vehicle and attempting to drive away. Members were able to prevent the vehicle from driving away by using a spike belt.The driver, identified as Wade Morin age 25, was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

Wade Morin is prolific offender with an extensive criminal history. Morin has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $5000 and Theft of Motor Vehicle.

He has been remanded to appear in Penticton court on January 24th, 2018. Crown will be seeking his detention