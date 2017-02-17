Progress report for Oliver Library

The Oliver Library is almost back to normal and our programs are starting up again.

Preschool Storytime: An hour of fun, stories, songs, puppets and crafts on Friday mornings starting at 10:00 am for children age 3 to 5.

Rhymetime: a fun, interactive time for you and your toddler (children under 3). A half hour of simple stories, songs, bouncy rhymes and fingerplays.

Lego Time: every Saturday at 10:30 am children can build, create and have fun with the library Lego. Duplo blocks are available for the younger set.

All our children’s programs are FREE and although we appreciate registration, drop-ins are welcome.

March 2, Thursday at 7:00 pm, Storyteller James Murray will take us on a colorful journey of nature’s wild country. Free admission and refreshments will be served.

For more information call or drop in

6239 Station Street

Oliver

(250) 498-2242