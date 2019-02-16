Progress – building centre to be constructed – museum to move to better digs

***

A year ago – a report from Roy Wood

Osoyoos Museum and Archives gets ready to move to the current Home Building Centre on Main Street.Museum board president Mat Hassen stated that $685,000 of the $2.5 million budget is in hand in the form of cash, committed donations and projected income. Now begins the task of raising the remaining nearly $2 million for the building conversion and exhibit development for the new museum. Hassen told council that the museum society will approach federal, provincial and regional governments for possible funding along with a list of seven corporations and private foundations that are likely sources. The funds in hand include: $60,000 in the legacy fund; $125,000 in committed donations from individuals in Osoyoos and area; and a $500,000 capital reserve, which is the accumulation of past and projected rent on the Main Street property. The town and the regional district bought the site in 2011, thanks to a $1.3-million referendum, for which residents still pay $21 a year.

This week a ground breaking of sorts on the site of a 22 thousand square foot building. The new building will have a 5.5 acre lumber yard, a huge expansion from the community’s current 4,000 square foot store. Home Hardware bought the land 8 years ago from the Town. Scheduled to be open in January next year.