Progress being made…but at a cost

The Willowbrook Water Advisory Committee hosted a meeting for users of the Willowbrook Water System on Thursday 29 Nov. Of the 80 home connections there were approximately 35 in attendance.

We brought residents up to date on the upgrades that have been completed and are in process, which included: well head protection, repairs to the pump house, chlorine injectors, installation of a SCADA system and electrical upgrades to allow quick connection of a recently purchased shared generator.

There is still a lot of maintenance and upgrades that are required. We discussed saving to a reserve fund versus borrowing funds to get work complete. Of the residents that were present all were in favour of borrowing funds. However, the residents would like more information before they would consider committing to this action plan.

The Willowbrook Water Advisory Committee has captured the questions and concerns of the residents and we will be working with the RDOS to get them answered and look forward to coming to an agreeable solution so that we can move forward.

Michelle Weisheit

Chair, Water Committee

Rural Area C Willowbrook