Program changes for the holidays

Will try to pack as much as possible into a Saturday. The eve of the other eve.

Sunday – Christmas Eve will feature ALL full colour, full sized Christmas Cards

Monday – Christmas Day will just celebrate the day of family and friends

Tuesday – similar story on Tuesday – Boxing Day

Wednesday – back to normal coverage with a lot of thank you’s, pictures, year end review etc.

At all times – Oliver Daily News is monitoring the world outside and we hope to lose sleep covering such events just for you.