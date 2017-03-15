Profile on Frank Venables Theatre

Pictured Deb Martin, Manager

Martin says: “What has really impressed me is the friendliness of the people of Oliver.”

Deb was hired in September and just recently received a one year extension to her contract.

Her Background:

Board Member – Treasurer (volunteer)

Redshift Music Society

September 2014 – Present (2 years 7 months)Vancouver, Canada Area

Interim Theatre Coordinator

Oliver Community Theatre Society

September 2016 – December 2016 (4 months)

Board Member – Treasurer (volunteer)

Historic Joy Kogawa House Society

2009 – 2013 (4 years)

Theatre Rental Coordinator, Bookkeeper, Assistant to the Director of Development

Performing Arts Lodge Vancouver & PAL Studio Theatre Society

2006 – 2010 (4 years)

Orchestra Manager

Vancouver Youth Symphony Orchestra

2003 – 2005 (2 years)Vancouver, Canada Area

Front of House & Bartending

Music on Main

September 2006 – June 2015 (8 years 10 months)Arts and Culture

Teacher for the Education Program

Historic Joy Kogawa House Society

September 2010 – June 2015 (4 years 10 months)Arts and Culture

Stage Manager

Powerhouse Theatre Company

March 2016 – May 2016 (3 months)Arts and Culture

***

Board of Directors (Oliver Theatre Society)

2016-2017

Tom Szalay – President

​Jennifer Busmann – Vice President

Midge Wyse – Treasurer

Andrea Gunnlaughson Furlan – Secretary

Wendy Newman – Past President

Bob Park – Director

Brad Fossett – Director

Gordon Hahn – Director

Society Incorporated April 15, 2014

Doing Business as “Frank Venables Theatre”