Profile on Frank Venables Theatre

Pictured Deb Martin, Manager
Martin says: “What has really impressed me is the friendliness of the people of Oliver.”
Deb was hired in September and just recently received a one year extension to her contract.
Her Background:
Board Member – Treasurer (volunteer)
Redshift Music Society
September 2014 – Present (2 years 7 months)Vancouver, Canada Area
Interim Theatre Coordinator
Oliver Community Theatre Society
September 2016 – December 2016 (4 months)
Board Member – Treasurer (volunteer)
Historic Joy Kogawa House Society
2009 – 2013 (4 years)
Theatre Rental Coordinator, Bookkeeper, Assistant to the Director of Development
Performing Arts Lodge Vancouver & PAL Studio Theatre Society
2006 – 2010 (4 years)
Orchestra Manager
Vancouver Youth Symphony Orchestra
2003 – 2005 (2 years)Vancouver, Canada Area
Front of House & Bartending
Music on Main
September 2006 – June 2015 (8 years 10 months)Arts and Culture
Teacher for the Education Program
Historic Joy Kogawa House Society
September 2010 – June 2015 (4 years 10 months)Arts and Culture
Stage Manager
Powerhouse Theatre Company
March 2016 – May 2016 (3 months)Arts and Culture
***
Board of Directors (Oliver Theatre Society)
2016-2017
Tom Szalay – President
Jennifer Busmann – Vice President
Midge Wyse – Treasurer
Andrea Gunnlaughson Furlan – Secretary
Wendy Newman – Past President
Bob Park – Director
Brad Fossett – Director
Gordon Hahn – Director
Society Incorporated April 15, 2014
Doing Business as “Frank Venables Theatre”
