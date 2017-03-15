Profile on Frank Venables Theatre

,

Pictured Deb Martin, Manager

Martin says: “What has really impressed me is the friendliness of the people of Oliver.”
Deb was hired in September and just recently received a one year extension to her contract.

Her Background:

Board Member – Treasurer (volunteer)
Redshift Music Society
September 2014 – Present (2 years 7 months)Vancouver, Canada Area

Interim Theatre Coordinator
Oliver Community Theatre Society
September 2016 – December 2016 (4 months)

Board Member – Treasurer (volunteer)
Historic Joy Kogawa House Society
2009 – 2013 (4 years)

Theatre Rental Coordinator, Bookkeeper, Assistant to the Director of Development
Performing Arts Lodge Vancouver & PAL Studio Theatre Society
2006 – 2010 (4 years)

Orchestra Manager
Vancouver Youth Symphony Orchestra
2003 – 2005 (2 years)Vancouver, Canada Area

Front of House & Bartending
Music on Main
September 2006 – June 2015 (8 years 10 months)Arts and Culture

Teacher for the Education Program
Historic Joy Kogawa House Society
September 2010 – June 2015 (4 years 10 months)Arts and Culture

Stage Manager
Powerhouse Theatre Company
March 2016 – May 2016 (3 months)Arts and Culture

***

Board of Directors (Oliver Theatre Society)
2016-2017

Tom Szalay – President
​Jennifer Busmann – Vice President
Midge Wyse – Treasurer
Andrea Gunnlaughson Furlan – Secretary
Wendy Newman – Past President
Bob Park – Director
Brad Fossett – Director
Gordon Hahn – Director

Society Incorporated April 15, 2014
Doing Business as “Frank Venables Theatre”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*