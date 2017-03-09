Profile – Dianne Gibson

Dianne Gibson, the new Dressmaker in town, makes her B.C. stage debut Friday night performing in the Vagina Monologues this Friday and Saturday night at the Many Hats Theatre in Penticton.

Dianne says of Director Naomi Shore, one half of Twin Peaks and Producer Laurel Burnham form Seedy Sunday, she is happy to have hooked up with these strong women who are getting ‘er done. As a new comer to the hood Dianne says “I don’t know what the men are doing in Oliver but the women are on fire!”.

Break-a-leg Dianne!

Photo and story: Leza Macdonald