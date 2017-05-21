Problems to be fixed

Road to Tinhorn Creek Winery – partially washed away

Ditch full of mud and debris

Traffic diverted and limited

Some infrastructure could be compromised

Best news – no one evacuated from homes, creek has been reconstructed in some form so water is contained within its banks and the flow has resumed its normal course of heading to the river at the foot of Road 9. Much work on culverts needs to be done this summer to shore up the wild creek.