Problems to be fixed

Road to Tinhorn Creek Winery – partially washed away
Ditch full of mud and debris
Traffic diverted and limited
Some infrastructure could be compromised
Best news – no one evacuated from homes, creek has been reconstructed in some form so water is contained within its banks and the flow has resumed its normal course of heading to the river at the foot of Road 9. Much work on culverts needs to be done this summer to shore up the wild creek.
Comments
Barb Sabyan says
There appears to be conflicting information about evacuations of the area. Both, Castanet and Western News have said there IS evacuations in order for properties on Rd. 8 and 9.
Publisher: Barb – you are correct – the evacuation order was communicated to the public after midnight when most people including me were in bed. RCMP and Oliver Firefighters were out in the evening advising residents of their options.
I have yet to see a report on any evacuees. The reception centre is in Penticton. Castanet staff checking into that.
The worst appears to be over – the firemen and police at home. The pictures tell the story but the creek continues to flow and fill up the basin at the foot of Rd 9. Now the work begins to clean up the mess.