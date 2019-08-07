Prison has moved some of its population

ODN has learned that more than 100 prisoners housed in Oliver have been transported out over the course of the last three days.

There are 394 inmates serving time or on remand in the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Most of those moved are women.

Whether this shuffling around will continue is not known. But those moved will not be back until a final resolution to the forest fire situation at Eagle Bluff.

BC Corrections facilities have the capacity to accommodate the transfer of inmates if necessary. Planning has been underway since Sunday night.

“We are unable to confirm any more details due to security protocols.” stated a spokesperson for BC Corrections.