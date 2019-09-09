Priorities set for Oliver’s Crime Committee

The Community Safety and Crime Prevention Committee was established with a goal to take a proactive approach to community safety and crime prevention in the local and surrounding rural area. The emphasis of a proactive strategy is to implement an approach driven by intervention as opposed to reaction.

Improved safety is a key deliverable and committee initiatives will serve to compliment and enhance the effectiveness of municipal and provincial services.

Priorities:

Enhance support services: for victims, addiction, Correction Centre, beds needed for homeless Increase consultation between agencies – in particular to nuisance properties Increase RCMP staffing levels Decrease Property crime with CCTV, media campaign, Speed Camera, heat map from crime stats, increase in bylaw enforcement, education for landlords and homeowners

Committee Members:

Martin Johansen, Oliver Mayor

Aimee Grice, Oliver Councillor

Sue Mckortoff, Osoyoos Mayor

Jim King, Osoyoos Councillor

Rick Knodel, Area C Director

Mark Pendergraft, Area A Director

Veronica McGinnis, Osoyoos Indian Band

Deborah Runge, Interior Health Authority Debby Rempel, Okanagan Correctional Centre and Beverly Young, School District #53

Blaine Gervais, Oliver RCMP Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP Bob Graham, Oliver Fire Chief

Ron Johnson, Oliver Crime Watch Shilo Lyver, Oliver Bylaw Enforcement Brendan Gojevic, Osoyoos Bylaw Enforcement

Robert Halishoff, Oliver Resident Pat Hampson, Oliver Resident Michael Guthrie, Oliver Resident

Next meeting of Crime and Safety Committee – Wednesday September 11th