Priorities set for Oliver’s Crime Committee

The Community Safety and Crime Prevention Committee was established with a goal to take a proactive approach to community safety and crime prevention in the local and surrounding rural area. The emphasis of a proactive strategy is to implement an approach driven by intervention as opposed to reaction.
Improved safety is a key deliverable and committee initiatives will serve to compliment and enhance the effectiveness of municipal and provincial services.
Priorities:
- Enhance support services: for victims, addiction, Correction Centre, beds needed for homeless
- Increase consultation between agencies – in particular to nuisance properties
- Increase RCMP staffing levels
- Decrease Property crime with CCTV, media campaign, Speed Camera, heat map from crime stats, increase in bylaw enforcement, education for landlords and homeowners
Committee Members:
Martin Johansen, Oliver Mayor
Aimee Grice, Oliver Councillor
Sue Mckortoff, Osoyoos Mayor
Jim King, Osoyoos Councillor
Rick Knodel, Area C Director
Mark Pendergraft, Area A Director
Veronica McGinnis, Osoyoos Indian Band
Deborah Runge, Interior Health Authority Debby Rempel, Okanagan Correctional Centre and Beverly Young, School District #53
Blaine Gervais, Oliver RCMP Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP Bob Graham, Oliver Fire Chief
Ron Johnson, Oliver Crime Watch Shilo Lyver, Oliver Bylaw Enforcement Brendan Gojevic, Osoyoos Bylaw Enforcement
Robert Halishoff, Oliver Resident Pat Hampson, Oliver Resident Michael Guthrie, Oliver Resident
Next meeting of Crime and Safety Committee – Wednesday September 11th
