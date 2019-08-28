Principal at TEN school happy with civic road and safety issues

Wednesday – five days to go before classes begin at Tucelnuit Elementary School.

Pictured Patsy-Anne Takacs at a point in time – finished first year in her new post and confirmed in it fairly recently.

Roadwork and safety – Takacs pleased with a high raised platform that hopefully will stop speeders on Park Drive as they pass the school. New sidewalks on the east side of the road and new paved parking lanes will afford parents a safer pick up and delivery system for students.

***

Size of school – expecting 255 students – should have 33 in grade 6 and 31 in grade 7. Most classes limited to 26 students as per BCTF contract.

Takacs has roots in the Creston area – serving as principal of Canyon/Lister School after 27 years of teaching. She was hired on in the district as Vice-Principal at Osoyoos Elementary but before that could happen she was Principal at TEN School in Oliver. One of her many ambitions is to teach in each classroom at her school relieving a teacher in an effort to give herself first hand knowledge of all classes and the students attending.

Program – French Immersion

In 2015 School District 53 quietly started a brand new late entry (grade 6 & 7) French Immersion program at Tuc-el-Nuit School.

This fall with the demand for this program – two teachers are needed but that is difficult to attain. Deidre Simpson runs the program. Takacs says the French program will likely utilize an English speaking teacher to help with all the classes needed for the two grades and the 41 students in FI.

Program – Indigenous Studies – the sector headed by teacher Helen Gallagher.

‘Enhancing students’ pride and success through traditional Okanagan and Similkameen people`s ways of learning.’ We are dedicated to enhancing and increasing school success for our Indigenous learners. The Indigenous Education Advisory Council represents interests in the design, implementation and assessment of programs and services to improve the school experience and academic achievement of Indigenous students.

Tuc-el-nuit is a small school – but the course options immense for grades 1-7.