Mop up phase – Princeton fire 35% contained – so far so good

Resources:

155 firefighters

9 helicopters

17 heavy equipment

Incident Management Team (12), 19 pieces of heavy equipment, 7 water tenders and 28 industry personnel are assigned to the fire.

Size – has grown to 3000 hectares but that is largely caused by crews doing back burns to control the expansion.

The fire is 35 percent contained.

Mop up will continue along a majority of the cat guards built. Possible burn outs will occur in various locations as weather and conditions permit. Crews and heavy equipment will continue to build guard. Hose lay will continue around the perimeter of the fire. The primary focus of crews will be building guard in areas closest to structures