“Prepare to evacuate” – notice given out Saturday night to residents of Sportsman’s Bowl

Risk from Dam in Willowbrook Area

As a result of an unauthorized dam construction on a private property west of Willowbrook Road, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations & Rural Development (FLNRORD) has advised the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) to notify homeowners of the potential risk of flood and/or debris flow into Park Rill Creek due to the potential of this unauthorized dam breaching upstream.

FLNRORD has ordered the property owner to monitor and reduce the water level in the dam.

The only two homes along Willowbrook Road that would be directly impacted have been contacted due to the potential risk to their properties. Due to the potential of a large amount of water moving into Park Rill Creek, property owners in the Sportsmans Bowl Road area have also been asked to prepare to evacuate if the situation worsens.

Affected property owners are advised to prepare themselves by getting any important documents, clothes, cell phone charger and medications ready in the event that an evacuation alert or order is implemented.