Tony Munday of Munday Media & Design was the successful winner of the Premiers’ People‘s Choice Category sponsored the Government of BC.

The Premier’s People’s Choice Award celebrates BC’s amazing entrepreneurs by recognizing a small business that is at the heart of their community. The Premier’s People’s Choice Award is presented to a BC small business that can demonstrate that they have the unwavering and loyal support of their community.

This award is for a small business that can show that their community thinks they go above and beyond. Minister Bruce Ralston, BC Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology tweeted, “It was my pleasure to present this year’s Premier’s People’s Choice Award to Munday.

At the beginning of his acceptance speech Tony made sure to represent his community with a proud, “Greetings from Oliver BC, Canada’s Wine Capital!”

Tony went on to say, “This has been a very humbling experience. The staff at Munday Media nominated our business for the award as a, surprise to me and our fantastic community of Oliver supported us during the voting process helping us win this award. Thank you!”