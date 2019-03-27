Praemonitus, Praemunitus – After each attack

“My neighbour is in the street with a gun.”
“What’s his name?”
“Jack Bennest.”
“He’s not in our database of authorized gun owners. He can’t have a gun.”
“It looks just like those assault rifles you see on TV.”
“Those are prohibited weapons. Could it be a shovel?”
“I don’t thinks so. Besides, everybody knows that he’s … ”
“… I cannot discuss what we know about Doctor Bennest.“
“He’s not a doctor.”
“We have spent a lot of time and money on our databases and … (click) … Hello? Hello?”
Somebody kills somebody. That’s homicide. Somebody shoots a number of somebodies. That’s a mass shooting … maybe. Depending where you live and when, and depending whether you are government, media, or academic, the ‘number of somebodies’ threshold can vary. Three, four, or five usually qualifies … sometimes including the shooter but not when the shooter is related to the victims.
Whatever.
After – sometimes during – each mass shooting anywhere in the world three things happen: one, the media feeds on the free lunch; two, the call is made for more gun control; and three, the question is asked: why didn’t the intelligence agencies see this coming? In many cases there is a fourth response: law-abiding citizens buy more guns.
The media is going to continue to report the news and, although they are less likely now to give notoriety to the shooter, they are self-regulating. It is unlikely that very many governments will seek to censor the media. The print, radio, TV, or on-line outlet is motivated by simple economics and will strive to maintain their audience.
Reporting news makes money.
In several countries, the ownership of firearms by otherwise law-abiding people has been made more difficult. Licencing, registration, storage, and pre-purchase scrutiny have been the primary legislative tools. In recent years, the focus has turned to the features of the firearms themselves such as magazine capacity, rate of fire, and concealability. Firearms are often banned by type and sometimes by appearance.
Bureaucracy and bans are about as effective as hiding tobacco products behind curtains and prohibiting the sale of alcohol.
In some countries, intelligence agencies have increased their surveillance even though, when it comes to domestic surveillance, most legislators are reluctant to mandate broader and deeper data gathering. They recognize that the vast majority of us are law-abiding and that we don’t particularly like being monitored. Politicians are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to increasing surveillance of their electorate.
Besides, intelligence work is expensive and prone to error.
I would rather that we and our governments do nothing than continue with responses that are ineffective, intrusive, and unnecessarily expensive.
Let’s all address the underlying cause.
Comments
Publisher says
What are the underlying causes? Poverty – most do not have a gun. Mental Illness – why would they have a gun? Protection? I question the need for any gun or weapon – for normal citizens and the police. If there are no guns or few guns we have less to fear. I think we had a brief conservation recently on who in Canada carries a badge and a sidearm – or is allowed to have a shot gun in the truck.
How about treating a hunting gun like a fish pole. Just a “tool” that is used to hunt and fish. How about gun clubs to learn how to handle a rifle, target shooting etc. Maybe guns should be licensed and you pick it up at Joe’s when you need it. Most gun owners I know are respectful citizens who locked them up and don’t run around the house chasing anyone with a weapon.
Illegal guns? Guns you buy for a bank job. What can you do. Enforcement and intel – cops do it every day.
Am I missing the point?
Dr. Bennest. you say (doesn’t really run in the family – we did have Dr. James Wilford Good many moons ago – the rich uncle to my grandmother.
Stuart Syme says
The most frequent and most immediate responses – I list four – to such events fail, in my opinion, to address the cause.
Further, they are inherently ineffective. Licensing firearms owners, restricting firearms by type or feature, and gathering more data about the citizenry have little effect on those who would perpetrate such incidents, are difficult to implement, and expensive in both time and money. They serve only to restrict the law-abiding and to provide a sense of having done ‘something’ for the populace and the politicians.
Our further discussion and the actions of our governments should address cause.
Where will we find the cause? I suspect that it resides in the MICE acronym: Money, Ideology, Coercion, and Ego.
I look forward to that discussion.