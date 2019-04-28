Praemonitus, Praemunitus

Left & Right

Are you more left or more right?

I suspect that not many will be all left or all right, but I could be wrong. Think about the continuum of left and right and then we can continue the discussion in the coming weeks and in light of the up-coming election.

Left:

You are progressive, look to the future, egalitarian, idealist, pro fair trade, support workers, seek personal freedom, focus on society, and ethics-based. A nurturing parent, you expect our education system to teach one to ask questions, relate, and co-operate with others. You expect that this parenting and education will create the potential for one to become a fulfilled adult.

For you, equality means a level playing field and freedom is freedom from abuse of power. You value Equality over Freedom.

You vote for fairness, helping those who cannot help themselves, positive role models, champions of the downtrodden, diplomacy, peace, and government regulation of economy, business, and industry. Your government will tax and spend.

Right:

You are a pragmatist, look to the past, believe in meritocracy, pro free trade, support employers, seek economic freedom, focus on the individual, and morals-based. A tough love parent, you expect our education system to teach skills and knowledge to compete and succeed. You expect that this will build capability and character for one to become a self-reliant adult.

For you, equality means opportunity and freedom is the freedom to achieve or fail. You value Freedom over Equality.

You vote for upholding order, helping those who help themselves, strong role models, champions of opportunity, militancy, and de-regulation of economy, business, and industry. Your government will not tax and spend.

Where could this happen?

Suppose you have some fish and …

You go on strike because you want more fish. The government gives half of them to your neighbour. The government takes all of them and gives you some bread. The government takes all of them and sells you some bread. You start a fish farm. Sales are good. Eventually you retire. You start a fish farm. Activists lay siege. You’re bankrupt. None of them are yours. You charge the owners for storing them. The government removes fish from the new food guide. You feel lost. The government redistributes the fish quota. You lose. The government imposes a tax on water used for keeping fish.

by Stuart Syme