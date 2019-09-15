Praemonitus, Praemunitus

A Month Away
The Federal election is a month away. Who knew it would be so hard to find a Party with a head, a heart, and hands – to think, to feel, and to do? So far, they are all mouth and no teeth and no … .
I’ve been looking at national issues that are within the Federal jurisdiction because this is a Federal election. So far, none of the Parties are scoring well. So far, they are all dancing on the head of a single pin – fighting over millimetres. I need to find a policy, a platform, or a prior performance that separates one Party from the others. Promises are not enough. Speeches, sound bites, and ads don’t do it for me.
What singular issue will allow me to make my final decision? What will set one Party apart?
Will that be …
Climate change? No. I really do not care what any particular Party says they will do to stop Mother Nature. I want to hear from a Party that understands that we are witnesses to the inevitable. Climate change is not the problem – the outcome of climate change is the problem. I want to hear from a Party that can look and plan beyond next week to deal with the consequences. Get your head out of your butt.
Economy? No. I absolutely believe that governments have far less influence on the economy than they would want us to believe. All of them take credit for good times and blame others for bad times. I call this the Hysterical Historical Model of Economic Explanation. Get ahead of the curves if you can.
Taxation? No. All the promises and positions of the Parties are smoke and mirrors. They give with one hand and take with the other resulting in net zero change. Besides, I believe in flat-tax. Every dollar should be taxed at a single flat rate percentage. No exemptions. No deductions. No Carbon tax. No GST. No PST. Get your hands out of my pockets.
Health care? No. I believe that health care should be federal not provincial. We have 11 government health ministries – or is it 15 when you count Territories, Veteran’s Affairs, and First Nations? Stop paying to manage health care and start paying to deliver health care. One goal – one national department. Get out of the boardroom and into the operating room.
Single-payer drug plan? No. I am opposed to a list of available prescription medications being a matter of cost and not a matter of health care. If the drug you need is not on “the list” then what good is a cheap drug plan. NDP is committed. Liberals are supportive. Conservatives are not opposed but have questions that the others have not yet answered. The issue is not lower costs. The real issue is effective treatment.
Size of government? No. I don’t see any of the Parties reducing the size of government significantly. I would if I could but I would do it by removing the Provincial-level of government, by making property, health care, and education Federal responsibilities, by reducing our laws and courts to a single nationwide code, and by instituting a flat-tax. Small government is good government.
Debt and deficit? No. I don’t see any of the Parties actually balancing the budget and reducing the debt.
Immigration and multi-culturalism? No. More immigration? Less immigration? Either works for me. I am more concerned that we have three self-governing communities and two official languages within one geographic country – but none of the Parties will change that. Meanwhile, we have lots of land and there are people who need a place to live. These issues only exist to provide employment for lawyers.
What singular factor will push me to a final decision? I don’t know today but I’ll know by next week.
Comments
Bob Barker says
Have to disagree with the idea of more federal and less provincial responsibilities. Me thinks Ottawa should be a tax collector – one of the few things it seems to be good at. Like you – a flat tax would be my preference so that the Income Tax could pursue the cheats, the evaders and the avoiders – and concentrate less on deductions and tax credits. Love to see a real truthful study of 10 percent of all income from all persons with all income declared – no off shore income storage units and scam shelters for the wealthy. Even corps and business small and large need not be taxed – income tax of all people and consumption taxes should be enough to run a country.
Back to the initial disagreement. Ottawa should distribute all funds for education and health on a per capita basis with some bonus monies agreed to on problems with distance, travel, remoteness etc.
Doctors: all should be paid about the same based on a client visit fee (the business) but attending on nearby hospitals should be mandatory for every doctor GP or specialists. How would a doctor like to be independent with no billing through a computer – begging for cash from the customers. There is always something to do in a hospital – if you don’t like acute care or emergency – doctors might do bed pans and floor cleaning.
That might be thought as bizarre but Doctors should not be at the top of the food chain – the clients should be.
Back to the election – I think you need one more column – the need for a good MP – someone trusted and well know – acting on your behalf and I do NOT mean agreeing with everyone – the impossible task. Study the candidate’s – of the top three parties and three candidate one stands far above.
Dave Evenson says
Stuart
I have been following your contributions with a growing interest. Not only are they interesting but for the most part well thought out. I look forward to your future insights.
Dorothy Taylor says
I agree with you Mr. Syme. Health care should be federal and not provincial.
There are not enough trained and responsible Home care workers etc.