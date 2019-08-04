Praemonitus, Praemunitus

UFO’s and Sasquatch

My dear wife commented on my post last week, but she didn’t make it clear which one of us believes in UFO’s and Sasquatch. It’s me. Here’s why.

The evidence for UFO’s is overwhelming. By definition alone – Unidentified Flying Objects – you have to believe. Approximately 93% of reported UFO’s can be explained. The remaining 7% are generally those that have been seen by trained observers or recorded on radar. This latter category comprises a sufficient number of incidents to convince me that some of them are real, unexplained (inexplicable), flying objects.

I subscribe to two theories for the origin of these real UFO’s. One, that they are piloted by sentient beings from another place (ie. aliens), and two, that they are from the future (ie. our descendants). I believe that the first explanation is more likely.

I am convinced that there has been contact between these sentient beings and living humans. I am convinced that most governments know the truth and have decided to not tell the public. Coverup? No, that would require official statements. Instead, they say nothing – their silence is deliberate. How many Canadians are officially in the ‘know’? My guess is probably 100 still working and another thousand retired.

For me, the evidence for Sasquatch is undeniable. I have seen one. To be clear, my Labrador retriever saw it first. I was one of four guys and two dogs on a week-long hunting trip north of Princeton. We were camped about two miles from the nearest road and hunted during the days in pairs or alone.

One morning, I went with just my dog to get some pot meat. I carried my Ithaca Model 37 loaded with slug-bird-bird. The day before, the other dog had retrieved a grouse that I had shot, and today, my dog needed to carry something into camp or her name would be Mudd – forever. She was really depressed but I think she understood our mission for the day.

Shortly before noon, the hair went up on her back from end to end and she stepped cross-ways in front of me. She growled. I looked where she was looking. I looked it right in the eyes over the barrel of my shotgun. And then – I cannot explain how or why – I knew what it was and felt an incredible peace. I leaned down and comforted her, then looked up. It was gone. We went over to the spot – less than 10 metres – where it had been. She sniffed. I looked. We left. And yes, she carried a grouse into camp later that afternoon.

You know from previous posts that I’m looking for a worthy candidate or party. The odds of seeing a UFO or a Sasquatch are much greater but … I’m still looking.

Stuart Syme