Praemonitus, Praemunitus

Secrets
No matter who forms the government, they will learn and keep the state secrets. Having held a Secret clearance for these past four decades I will let it lapse this year because I no longer need it. Thinking about that this morning, brought me to the point of wondering what really ought to be and ought not to be withheld from the public.
What does the public want to know? What should the public know?
If I was the responsible cabinet minister would I classify and withhold what my department knows about the risks of a bio-agent escape from Canadian Science Centre for Human and Animal Health (CSCHAH)? Or an Ebola epidemic in Toronto? Or an earthquake in the Lower Mainland? It is public knowledge that there are plans to inform everyone after an incident, but should the public be entitled to know the risks in advance? (We were informed of the CSCHAH researcher who was trying to smuggle 22 vials of Ebola into the USA – after he was arrested at the border. He was going to a new job at a US defence research lab and didn’t want to start from scratch.)
Up the ante a notch. Should the public be informed of the threat and our vulnerabilities to state-sponsored terrorism, foreign intentions in the Arctic, or home-grown armed anti-democratic movements? Should the public be informed that xxxxxx xxxxxx xxx xxxx is xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxx and xxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxx? There is no doubt that at least one of the many responsible agencies is keeping tabs but the questions are: Should we know? Do we want to know?
Up the ante again. Suppose the members of a government committee are made aware of a particular threat or specific vulnerability involving the Canadian military. And suppose that the only meaningful response involves a new and expensive capability. Can that knowledge now be used – without revealing the classified bits – to appeal to the voting public? Could one party decide that providing this new capability and committing to the expense is part of their party platform while another party decides that more votes can be garnered by pushing a peace-dividend stance? Which party gets the votes and which party is being responsibly open with the public? Don’t lie if you want my vote.
Up the ante one more time. The US Navy has recently implemented new guidelines for the reporting of UFO’s. In the past, it was “if you see it, you can’t say it – because we don’t want to know – and it will harm your career.” Now, it’s more like “we’re listening – please tell us”. That’s a significant change. Why now?
I want to know about Shag Harbour, but the official Canadian Government site says, “There is no trace of the RCMP reports of this sighting in the files. The Department of National Defence has identified this sighting as unsolved, and the only documentation that exists in the files is a DND memo” with no date, no address, no signature. Official policy of the Canadian Government is to release reports of UFO’s to the press and public when requested – and, I suppose, if they can be found or if they aren’t classified.
So, what do you want to know?
Comments
Karen Syme says
It is possible for a man and a woman to be together happily for half a century when all that time one of them believes in the existence of UFO’s and Bigfoot and the other is unable to even achieve a level of skepticism on these subjects. Secrets are a waste of time. Anyone attempting to keep a secret is burdened with other untold numbers filling in the blanks with their own version of that which is hidden.
Cathy Hodge says
PS: For the record, I once was an agent for a body just like the CHCHAH. It was a position paid by the European Commission in Brussels, but was based in London. We too kept secrets (including the secret location of the cookies so the boss couldn’t eat them all).
If you type “EMEA West Ferry Circus” into google maps, you’ll find it existed – but is marked as “permanently closed”.
But I can’t tell you any more, because it’s all a bit hush hush I’m afraid (after all, too many cookies are bad for your health, so I’ll have to eat them all for your protection).
Stuart Syme says
Finally, if it’s not classified, someone who worked at the European Medicines Agency and who could explain this very intriguing signature block on one of the EMEA official reports:
“Claire Bougaran, Dessine Moi Un Mouton Chairwoman”
Saint-Exupery or Mylene Farmer or the lyrics themselves? Or something else?
Gail Blidook says
I typed in the EMEA address as you suggested. Very interesting letter posted from that medical agency.
Gail Blidook says
Interesting to note that US Navy is briefing Senate Intelligence Committee on UFO information. They state that even if they cannot explain everything they can inform. Coincidentally, last night as we all were lying out on the lawn stargazing – my young grandson pointed out many UFOs.
We identified most for him as multiple meteorites, satellites, and airplanes. And then it happened. A very bright light, too fast for a plane, too erratic and close for a satellite, too slow for a shooting star…. to us it was indeed a UFO.
Publisher: God, does indeed, move in a mysterious way. The US stealth bomber operated for many years with no comment until it was announced to the world. WOW for sure. Is there more that USA intelligence has improved since 2016?
Cathy Hodge says
Secrets are for “your protection” or so they say, but I’m a big girl, and don’t need to be kept safe from knowledge.
I do understand keeping certain things secret, like protecting witnesses so they can testify in court (or what your getting me for Christmas), but the reality is, it’s hard to keep secrets. And secrets usually tend to come out, in Chinese whispers, which tends to cause more paranoia than the upfront truth.
Who know what crashed into the water, or how many times a “chemical leak” causing a mass evacuation happened.
They say God exists, so why not UFO’s. We exist, along with cats, and dogs, and Aardvarks, so it’s probable to assume others exist too. That thing in the skies was probably the Army testing a top secret military craft, but until we know for sure, we can only speculate about the possibilities.
All I know is, if ET is planning an attack on earth, I’d be pretty darned ticked, if I spent my last moments doing my taxes.
As for the guy with the vials of Ebola – he was probably given a job at a secret military base in Nevada.
Publisher: We have our own Area 27 which is mostly secret. What percent of population has gone there to see the Aliens.
As to secrets Cathy – someone’s mother is constantly talking about her daughters and the world keeps circling the crater saying…. where is Dave. lol
Bob Barker says
Duck and cover – the Russians are coming.
I think the days of naivety are gone. We have one alien elected to the Presidency in the USA so not sure why we are afraid of UFO’s or those that drive them very much like the “yerks” on Hwy 97 during the summer months.
Watched a wonderful program on the alien base on Antarctica and how the USA has a station there as they like to do in every country in the in an effort to control the silk trade.
Seriously…. was the man with the ebola test tubes charged with treason and hung on the spot? Or was he/she treated to the most liberal court system in the world and given life time tenure to speak to groups in Canada wanting more liberties/rights and freedoms.
As far as knowing the facts now versus after the tsunami in Vancouver or the invasion of the body snatchers – I would like to know now. The thought would be gone within the 24 news cycle and we could move on to something important like Brexit.
With all of the news out of Hollywood about who Brad Pitt is going out with or the skin treatments of the Kardashians – I honestly do not think meeting an ‘Alien’ would be shocking or much of a surprise.
Think….. a new reality show – ‘Life with my alien wife’?
Stuart Syme says
The scientist was charged and tried in the USA. CBP handled the case after the FBI found no terrorism intent. Follow-up follows:
“… researcher … accused of trying to smuggle genetic material from the Ebola virus … pleaded guilty to a lesser charge … of “failure to present merchandise for inspection.” He received a 17 day jail sentence and was fined 500 dollars.”
CSCHAH said they were reviewing security at their facility.