Praemonitus, Praemunitus

Political Nudge
Last week, I wrote about nudging. Party names and party mission statements are nudges.
I searched for the mission statements of each of eight Canadian national political parties. I was able to find a mission-like statement for each party – with two exceptions. I was unable to find a constitution for one of the parties and another party couldn’t summarize their vision in a single statement.
After finding them, I tried to determine which one resonated for me. You can too.
Below are eight statements from seven of the Canadian national political parties.
Choose the one mission-like statement that resonates for you.
Then go find out which party you have chosen. To be fair, choose before googling.
-
- We stand for a Canada that is strong, united, independent, and free.
- We hold high the banner of peace – Canadian independence, democracy and socialism.
- The dignity of each individual person is the cardinal principle of democratic society and the primary purpose of all political organization and activity.
- To commit ourselves, and encourage everyone, to promote enhanced and socially engaged caring and compassionate values through research, dialogue, and example.
- We believe the purpose of civil government is to ensure freedom and justice for a nation’s citizens by upholding law and order in accordance with Biblical principles.
- Canada is a great country. We believe we can be a better one.
- We acknowledge the wisdom of the indigenous peoples of the world.
- Our vision is for a freer and more prosperous Canada by getting government out of the way.
Surprised? I was surprised.
Three of the statements were enough to keep me from reading any more about them. The statement of one of the major parties came across as insipid – I can’t find a better word though mawkish is close. Another statement caught my attention and I took a longer read on their website where I found their implementation strategy weak and doomed to failure. Another took me into a surprising party history of which I was not previously aware.
In any case, I continue to search for a candidate or a party for whom to vote and I’m glad I started early.
