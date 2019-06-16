Praemonitus, Praemunitus

I don’t hate Him

Someone said that I must have a hate on for Him. Nothing could be further from the truth – even Donald Trump could not be further from the truth.

I’m one of four of whom I am aware who correctly predicted the outcome of the 2016 US Presidential election. Professor Allan Lichtman was first. I published my prediction on 16 March 2016. The third was Feng Shui master Priscilla Kam. Film maker Michael Moore was fourth.

Professor Lichtman had written a program and fed it data. He ran it backwards in time to test it and his program has only once been wrong – or more correctly, it would have incorrectly predicted the outcome of the US Presidential election on only one occasion if he had written his program in the 19th century. Lichtman is predicting that He will win again in 2020 unless He does something that goes over the line like invading Poland.

I committed on these pages three months ago that He cannot afford to leave whether He wins or loses. And therefore, He will stay. Mike may speak later. We’ll see. Priscilla of the Taoist Wong Tai Sin Temple in Hong Kong has said that His luck would run out in September 2017. Maybe it did.

Regardless, He couldn’t have my vote.

I could never vote for a liar. Nor could I vote for someone who calls others by offensive nicknames. Nor someone who hires the most unqualified, shady, characters and then fires them when they no longer say yes. Nor someone who has no clue about intelligence, law, diplomacy, ecology, science, economics, trade, protocol, diplomacy, history, or the military. Nor someone who holds a grudge for a dead man. Nor a racist. Nor any anti-intellectual, egomaniacal, philandering, misogynistic, narcissist. Nor any American because I’m not, but that’s just a technicality and I have already written about the effect of global warming on the future of our sovereignty.

I am concerned that our future will be profoundly negatively affected by His Supreme Being being in the White House. How? Mutual defense, global trade, immigration, jobs, economy, law, culture, sovereignty, and food mostly.

But I don’t hate Him. I’ve never met Him. Besides, He makes everyone else look good.

Stuart Syme