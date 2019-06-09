Praemonitus, Praemunitus

In Search of a Candidate

I’m looking for a candidate for whom to vote. There is an election coming.

Age, sex, gender expression, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion, bilingualism, and occupation play no role in my choice. And neither do they influence you – the candidate. I seek someone who has no bias.

I don’t want someone who has a single-issue focus. If you think you can turn every situation into another reason for your One Thing, or if you say that you are going to focus all of your efforts on achieving your One Thing, then you cannot have my vote.

I seek someone who is literate. Show me that you can comprehend and that you can express yourself effectively. The job requires you to read, write, listen, and speak. Communication is key.

Bilingual French and English? Not mandatory. Pick one and do it well. Venture into the second language if you can do it as well. Bilingualism is not a requirement.

I seek someone who is numerate. Show me that you can add, subtract, multiply, and divide. Numbers are important.

I seek someone who can think. Show me that you can comprehend context and process data. Show me that you are data driven. Logic is important.

I seek a generalist. I would rather you be broad than deep. I would rather you see over the horizon than to the horizon. Your staff and your advisors can be comprised of experts – and you must listen to them.

I seek someone who is reliable. Given the same context and same conditions, you will come to the same conclusion and take the same position. You are going to be pressured to vote with your party. You are going to be pressured by special interest groups. You must stand on the ground you claimed when you won my vote subject only to a change in context or in data. Call it a warranty. Call it truth in advertising.

I seek an honest person. You lie – you lose.

I will look at your past. Your actions will speak louder than your words.

So far, still looking.

Did you know that, according to The Economist, Canada ranks sixth in the world on their Democracy Index – tied with Ireland. USA ranks 25th right behind Chile.

Stuart Syme