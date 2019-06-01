Praemonitus, Praemunitus

Is there History in our Future?

Sergey Uvarov, Russian Minister of Education, 1833

It is our common obligation to ensure that the education of the people be conducted, according to the Supreme intention of our August Monarch, in the joint spirit of Orthodoxy, Autocracy and Nationality. I am convinced that every professor and teacher, being permeated by one and the same feeling of devotion to the throne and fatherland, will use all his resources to become a worthy tool for the government and to earn its complete confidence.

In other words, in order to support our Emperor Nicholas I, every teacher will adhere to and instill the ideological doctrine of Orthodox Christianity, unconditional loyalty in return for paternalist protection, and equal rights for all inhabitants of Russia except Jews.

Erich Kastner – translated from the German

The events of 1933 to 1945 should have been fought no later than 1928. Later it was too late. One must not wait until the struggle for freedom is called treason. One must not wait until the snowball has become an avalanche. You have to crush the rolling snowball. No one stops the avalanche. She does not rest until she has buried everything under her.

That is the doctrine, that is the conclusion of what happened to us in 1933. That is the conclusion we have to draw from our experience, and that is the end of my speech. Threatening dictatorships can only be fought before they have taken power.

Donald Trump Jr, New American Minister of Re-Education, 2020

In other words, in order to support our Emperor Donald I, my father, every teacher will adhere to and instill the ideological doctrine of Christianity, unconditional loyalty in return for paternalist protection, and equal rights for all white inhabitants of the New America.

Oliver Markus Malloy – in Make Racism Wrong Again

Hitler loved to describe any newspaper that exposed him for what he was as Luegenpresse, which is German for Fake News.

The literal translation is lying press, but you get the point.

