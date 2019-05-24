Praemonitus, Praemunitus

Members and Media Muzzled
Late Thursday, I received a copy of an email written by David Seymour, MP in the New Zealand parliament, and meant to be distributed widely.
In essence, Seymour had responded to a fellow MP who had said, “it is vital that the public is involved in a conversation about what speech meets the threshold for being regulated, and what mix of enforcement tools should be used.” Seymour said that he thought his fellow MP was a “menace to freedom”.
In consequence, Seymour has been beaten up by the Speaker, other MP’s, establishment figures, activist groups, and the media. He quotes from the movie Thank You for Smoking, that “Let it be known, the public beating has not gone out of fashion.”
Seymour adds, “Imagine if the state had even greater powers to punish speech at its disposal.” – meaning more restrictions and enforcement tools than it already has.
At the same time, on the other side of the world, the Trump administration acted to limit the freedom of the press. In the USA, the First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and the historical record reveals unquestioned, unassailable protection for those who speak. For example, no American media outlet has ever been prosecuted for publishing secret government documents given to them. The charges have always been against the person who provided the documents.
Julian Assange, an Australian journalist who founded WikiLeaks, was recently expelled from his exile at the Embassy of Ecuador in London, England, and arrested. The UK quickly sentenced him to 50 weeks for a bail violation, but the real story is American.
The Americans had commenced extradition proceedings some time ago. They wanted Assange for helping Chelsea Manning hack into US government systems to steal secrets which were later given to WikiLeaks and published online – ironically, to support the Trump presidential campaign. As of Thursday, the Justice Department of the Trump administration has added 17 additional charges under their espionage laws because WikiLeaks published the secrets – and also because the UK was unlikely to extradite Assange for hacking.
This is the first such case in US history where a media outlet has been charged for ‘speaking’. This is a direct assault on the First Amendment. Trump has called the media an enemy of the people and has now taken extraordinary formal steps to silence them – today Assange, tomorrow the New York Times, next week the ODN.
Shouldn’t happen here, should it? Couldn’t happen here, could it?
Stuart Syme
Comments
Fred Steele saysMay 24, 2019 at 10:09 am
As someone who spent thirty years in the media, I am concerned about people like Trump. As for Jullian Assange he might be a lot of things but a real journalist is not one them. Most journalists in the real world have no use for him. His situation is much more complicated. The old adage applies to free speech. You can say certain things but you cannot yell fire in a crowded theater. In other words Assange went way over the line,
This is one of the few times I agree with America they should extradite him and let him face his just deserts. Thought provoking article though
Gail Blidook saysMay 24, 2019 at 9:04 am
Hi Stuart! Good article again and thought provoking. I understand that charging Assange could be considered an attack against freedom of speech, but this seems a bit more complicated than that. This is apparently one of the largest compromises of classified information in U.S. history. In this case Assange aided and abetted Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in leaking classified documents, but the crime was when he “purposely published the names of confidential human sources in war zones,(Afghanistan, China, Iran, Iraq and Syria) risking their lives and liberty.” The argument being that “this made our adversaries stronger and more knowledgeable and the United States less secure.” (quotes from Us Justice Department) When journalists challenged Assange that publishing the names of these sources would risk Afghan informants’ lives, Assange replied “Well they’re informants, so if they get killed, they’ve got it coming to them. They deserve it” (Nick Cohen, The Treachery of Julian Assange, from The Guardian). I am just questioning if journalistic immunity covers acts of espionage in obtaining and publishing government secrets and endangering lives. I am not convinced this case is a Trump vs Media issue, which is a blatant assault on the first amendment. Couldn’t this be a national security issue?
Publisher: No matter our thoughts on secrecy and the why’s?? – Assange aided a criminal in the military and should be treated the same. IMHO. Sometimes we must give up rights to have a society that we seem to like. We do elect these silly people (politicians) for a reason. Basically that is we don’t care that much and want to buy a travel trailer.