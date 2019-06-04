Pot production plan clears first hurdle

By ROY WOOD

Osoyoos council has given the initial go-ahead for the town’s first substantial marijuana cultivation business.

First and second readings were approved for a zoning amendment to make cannabis cultivation a permitted use of a site in the industrial park across from the airport.

According to a report from planning director Gina MacKay, “The subject property was previously used as an electric motor repair facility (Osoyoos Rewinds Ltd.) The proponents (wish) to use the existing building for the production facility and all production must take place inside the building.

“The building and the uses within the building are required to comply with all provincial and federal regulations.”

MacKay pointed out that because of federal health regulations, the existing suite in the upstairs of the building will need to be “decommissioned.”

All of the cannabis grown at the facility will be sold to the provincial government, which will act as the distributor.

As to the “policy context” of the application, MacKay’s report said: “A diverse economy is a cornerstone of a sustainable, resilient community as identified in the (Official Community Plan). The development of this property as a cannabis production facility allows for a new business to establish and provides a new employment opportunity for our community.”

The next step for the rezoning process will be a public hearing on June 17 following the regular council meeting.