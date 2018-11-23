Popular theatre manager departs

The Frank Venables Theatre Board of Directors regrets to announce the departure of our manager, Deb Martin, as of December 1.

Deb joined the theatre team as an interim coordinator/manager in the summer of 2016. Since her arrival, she has been an enthusiastic supporter of the theatre throughout the community and has provided friendly, excellent service to both our performers and our audience members.

Deb’s immediate plans include moving back to her home in Vernon to be closer to her family there. We thank her for her dedicated service and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

The Board will undertake the search for a new theatre manager over the next several weeks. Job postings will be in the local media as well as in province-wide and national performing arts networks and websites. The new manager should be in the Theatre by spring to begin preparing for the 2018-19 season of rentals and presentations.

During the coming months, members of the Board and existing staff will step up to undertake many of the manager’s tasks. During this time, Aimee Grice will be available to answer theatre enquiries at 250-498-1626 or by email at tix@venablestheatre.ca

Source: Tom Szalay