Popular – for sure

10,000 BC Parks specialty licence plates sold

VICTORIA – A landmark 10,000 BC Parks licence plates have been sold – a milestone reached less than eight weeks after the specialty plates were unveiled earlier this year.

The three licence plate designs – a Kermode bear found only in British Columbia, the snow-capped Purcell Mountains, and a stunning view from Porteau Cove overlooking Howe Sound – were unveiled by Environment Minister Mary Polak and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone on Jan. 18, 2017, in Vancouver.

The Province introduced this series of specialty licence plates, all depicting scenes from B.C.’s parks and protected areas, in partnership with the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC). The public can show their passion and pride for British Columbia by sharing the natural beauty of BC Parks on their licence plates, which became available for purchase at Autoplan broker offices on Jan. 29, 2017.

The Kermode bear is a rare subspecies of black bear, found only in British Columbia and can be found between the Burke Channel in the south and roughly up to the Nass River in the North. The Purcell Mountains make up the natural backdrop of the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Provincial Park and Protected Area, spanning north to Bugaboo Provincial Park in southeastern British Columbia. Porteau Cove Provincial Park is a park open year-round and features waterfront campsites overlooking Howe Sound to the mountains beyond.

To view the three licence plate designs, please visit:

http://www.icbc.com/vehicle- registration/licence-plates/ Pages/bc-parks-plates.aspx

The new speciality plates are part of the BC Parks Future Strategy, announced by Premier Christy Clark on Nov. 28, 2016. Within the strategy the Province is investing $22.9 million to build 1,900 new campsites, is seeding a new BC Parks Foundation with a $10-million endowment, and will be allocating funding in 2017 for other recreation and conservation initiatives, including hiring more park rangers.

The licence plates allow motorists to show their support, while ensuring BC Parks has additional funds to invest in new programs and improvements. The BC Parks specialty plates cost $50 for the initial purchase, and $40 for each annual renewal. All net proceeds from the sale and ongoing renewals of BC Parks licence plates are re-invested back into provincial parks through the Park Enhancement Fund, a transparent account where revenues enhance programs or services in provincial parks beyond the core services provided by government.

To date, approximately $150,000 will go toward the Park Enhancement Fund as result of the plate sales.

Other programs are also being established within the strategy to give individuals the opportunity to preserve and protect British Columbia’s world-renowned provincial parks system. For example, a new online donation portal allows individuals or businesses to donate to their favourite park, enhancement project or BC Parks’ partner via credit card, and immediately receive an official tax receipt for contributions of $25 or more.